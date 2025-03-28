Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,100 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

