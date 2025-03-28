Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,100 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGIT opened at $58.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.