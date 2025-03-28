Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 284.60 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 283.10 ($3.67). 12,073,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,646,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.80 ($3.23).
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 288.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 319.02.
Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.
