DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,364 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $39,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $806,291,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,949,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36,632.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 438,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 437,397 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after purchasing an additional 398,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 318.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $251.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.