Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 6.7% of Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,166 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,819,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,227,000 after acquiring an additional 777,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,209 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,485,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,423,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,706,000 after purchasing an additional 750,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $168.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

