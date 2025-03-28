Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $35,142,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE TSM opened at $168.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $874.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

