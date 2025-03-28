Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) recently:

3/28/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

3/18/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.25. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.90 to $3.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 989,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,831. The company has a market cap of $430.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.69.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties Inc alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.