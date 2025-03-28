Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) recently:
- 3/28/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.
- 3/18/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.25. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.90 to $3.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 989,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,831. The company has a market cap of $430.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.69.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.