Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

ALTG stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,200. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at $2,646,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,213,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 650,214 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

