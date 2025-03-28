Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $637,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $422.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $548.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.13 and its 200 day moving average is $443.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

