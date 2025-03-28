Norges Bank Buys New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,967,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $822,019,000. Norges Bank owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,948,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,984,000 after buying an additional 240,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,232,000 after buying an additional 1,015,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,805,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,591,000 after purchasing an additional 689,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after buying an additional 937,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMH opened at $37.49 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

