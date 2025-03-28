StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.61, but opened at $83.35. StoneX Group shares last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 39,444 shares changing hands.

StoneX Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.26. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,718.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

