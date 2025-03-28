Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.40. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 116,993 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,903.14. The trade was a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,723.73. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,609,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $777,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,305,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

