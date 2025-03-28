AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

