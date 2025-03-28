Value Stocks Worth Watching – March 25th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be undervalued based on fundamental analysis, often trading at lower price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios compared to their peers. Investors typically view these stocks as opportunities for long-term gains, expecting the market to eventually recognize the company’s intrinsic worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,372,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,963,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $527.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,831. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $530.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.34 and its 200 day moving average is $469.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,464. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.94 and its 200 day moving average is $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $701.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

