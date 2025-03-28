NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Arete Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Arete Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NXPI opened at $200.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.30. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $196.95 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 37,401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,650 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

