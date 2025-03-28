Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 181,009 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.2% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364,629 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,668,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,872,000 after purchasing an additional 647,676 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,922,000 after buying an additional 636,569 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,865,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,039,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

