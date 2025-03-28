Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes $1.68 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,075,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,351,000 after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 843,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,373,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 281,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $171.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

