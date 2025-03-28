Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires New Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 168,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.77 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

