Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires New Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 168,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sprinklr Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.77 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.