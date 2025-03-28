American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in American International Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American International Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,996 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 280.5% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after buying an additional 1,391,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,074,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in American International Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,896,000 after acquiring an additional 880,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 9,790.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 690,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 683,207 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

