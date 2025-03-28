DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Raised by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Level Capital LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 115,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.