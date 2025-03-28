Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 249,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 178,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Minnova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

