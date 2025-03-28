Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,675 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $74.26.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

