Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,475,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,924% from the average session volume of 72,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Lithium ION Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45.
Lithium ION Energy Company Profile
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
