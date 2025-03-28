EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $320,000 in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Irth Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at $66,883,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 327,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,845,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,870,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,647,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Papa Johns International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

