Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 44,220 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 80,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,033,000. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $116.84 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

