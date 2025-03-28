Analysts Set Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Target Price at $16.75

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 3.4 %

Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Alto Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 370,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 182.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 84.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 619.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

