Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 6,095 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 228,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 112,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 246,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zuora Price Performance
Shares of Zuora stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.
