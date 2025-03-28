Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$55.00

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSU shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Price Performance

About Trisura Group

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$33.40 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$31.19 and a 1-year high of C$46.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.27.

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.