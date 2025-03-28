Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 37,050 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $98,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

