Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,518,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

