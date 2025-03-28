Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

