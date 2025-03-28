Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,492,000 after acquiring an additional 688,862 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.