iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,143,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.