Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Position Cut by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises 1.2% of Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.