Penny Stocks To Research – March 27th

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition, VivoPower International, and Greenland Technologies are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, typically trading under $5 per share, that are issued by small companies and are often found on over-the-counter markets rather than main exchanges. They tend to be highly volatile and risky due to less stringent regulatory requirements and lower liquidity compared to larger, more established stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition (BLAC)

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

NASDAQ BLAC traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 95,635,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLAC

VivoPower International (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Shares of VivoPower International stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 40,670,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VVPR

Greenland Technologies (GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Shares of GTEC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,148,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.49. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTEC

Featured Stories