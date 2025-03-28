Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – March 27th

Exxon Mobil, Shell, and Linde are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are engaged in the production, development, or utilization of hydrogen as a clean energy source. These companies may be involved in hydrogen production, storage, fuel cell technology, or building infrastructure for hydrogen distribution, making them a key part of the expanding renewable energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,915,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $510.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,280. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $464.05. 449,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

