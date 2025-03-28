Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,344,655 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,344,655 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CAE were worth $122,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $24,207,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 736,895 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,627,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after buying an additional 500,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CAE by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,430,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 412,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

