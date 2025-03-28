AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $147.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

