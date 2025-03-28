Blair William & Co. IL Sells 82,146 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,146 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CarMax were worth $43,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.
Shares of KMX opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32.
In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,024.05. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
