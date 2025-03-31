New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,054,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 128,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,999,000 after purchasing an additional 386,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HALO stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

