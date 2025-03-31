Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 195,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

