New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 102,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 384,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,312,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,764,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,826,000 after buying an additional 1,520,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
NYSE:DEI opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
