New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 102,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 384,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,312,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,764,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,826,000 after buying an additional 1,520,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.