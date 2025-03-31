Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.84 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.88. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

