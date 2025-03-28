Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,304 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.