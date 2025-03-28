Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,143 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $109,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Realty Income by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

