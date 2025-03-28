1,368 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $118,605,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total value of $455,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,127,890.78. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. The trade was a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

ResMed Trading Up 0.3 %

RMD stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.19 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

