Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.1 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.520 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

