abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Announces Earnings Results

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.35 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Asian Income Fund had a net margin of 85.32% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 213.56 ($2.76) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.70. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 197 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.42 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

