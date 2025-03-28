Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 14,657 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $311.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

