iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) is X Square Capital LLC’s Largest Position

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up 5.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $49.44 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

