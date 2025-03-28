Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Posts Earnings Results

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aptitude Software Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:APTD opened at GBX 254.85 ($3.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Aptitude Software Group has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.05). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally.

